UAE warns investors against fraudulent firms posing as licensed companies

The Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) of the United Arab Emirates has issued a warning to investors over fraudulent entities impersonating licensed firms and operating without authorization.

In a statement, the regulator said an unidentified group has been falsely using the name of Mena Corp Financial Services L.L.C – O.P.C., a company that has already ceased operations and no longer enters into contracts with investors.

The SCA also flagged Inefex, which operates through the websites www.inefex.pro and www.inefex.online. Authorities stressed that Inefex is not licensed to conduct financial activities or provide related services in the UAE, adding that the agency will not be liable for any transactions with the entity.

To avoid fraud, the SCA urged the public to check the list of licensed companies on its official website, www.sca.gov.ae, by navigating to the “Open Data” section and selecting “Licensed Companies.”

The regulator reiterated that it holds no responsibility for dealings with unauthorized entities and reminded investors to exercise caution before entering agreements or transferring funds.

It also warned against advertisements and announcements from unlicensed firms falsely claiming to engage in regulated financial activities.

The SCA said it remains committed to protecting investors and safeguarding the integrity of financial transactions in the UAE.