UAE condemns Israeli attacks near UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo1 hour ago

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has condemned the Israeli military’s grenade attacks near positions of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the assault on international peacekeepers violates international law and United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.

The ministry also reiterated the UAE’s support for Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and underscored the importance of UNIFIL’s peacekeeping mission in the country.

