Romualdez Backs Independent Probe Into Alleged Government Corruption

House Speaker Martin Romualdez has expressed full support for an “independent scrutiny” of corruption allegations in government, stressing that accountability and transparency must prevail.

“Let me be clear: the House of the People will never condone corruption, whether in public works, local governance, or any other area of government service. Allegations of wrongdoing must be investigated thoroughly and addressed decisively,” Romualdez said in a statement.

The Speaker issued his remarks following calls from business groups and civil society organizations to put an end to corruption amid ongoing probes into alleged ghost flood-control projects.

Romualdez said the House welcomes the appeal from the private sector and has already introduced reforms in the budget process to restore public trust. These include livestreamed hearings, tighter oversight of lump-sum funds, increased citizen participation, and the proposed Budget Modernization Act to ensure results-based spending.

“These reforms are not mere rhetoric—they are concrete actions designed to ensure that every peso in the national budget is allocated properly, spent prudently, and accounted for responsibly,” he said.