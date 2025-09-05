Latest NewsNews

Romualdez Backs Independent Probe Into Alleged Government Corruption

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report17 mins ago

House Speaker Martin Romualdez has expressed full support for an “independent scrutiny” of corruption allegations in government, stressing that accountability and transparency must prevail.

“Let me be clear: the House of the People will never condone corruption, whether in public works, local governance, or any other area of government service. Allegations of wrongdoing must be investigated thoroughly and addressed decisively,” Romualdez said in a statement.

The Speaker issued his remarks following calls from business groups and civil society organizations to put an end to corruption amid ongoing probes into alleged ghost flood-control projects.

Romualdez said the House welcomes the appeal from the private sector and has already introduced reforms in the budget process to restore public trust. These include livestreamed hearings, tighter oversight of lump-sum funds, increased citizen participation, and the proposed Budget Modernization Act to ensure results-based spending.

“These reforms are not mere rhetoric—they are concrete actions designed to ensure that every peso in the national budget is allocated properly, spent prudently, and accounted for responsibly,” he said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report17 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 7 1

UAE warns investors against fraudulent firms posing as licensed companies

21 seconds ago
542839226 1082605787373219 8018273220565937620 n

DMW Chief Cacdac Highlights Programs to Protect, Support OFWs

21 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 6 1

BI checks travel records of personalities under flood control probe

37 mins ago
iStock 884098368

Dubai Steps Up Graffiti Clean-Up With Community-Driven Repainting Drive

40 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button