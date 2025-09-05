PH Embassy in UAE announces resumption of overseas voter registration

The Philippine Embassy in the United Arab Emirates has announced the resumption of overseas voter registration for the 2028 Philippine elections, starting December 1, 2025 until September 30, 2027.

In a notice, the embassy said all Filipino citizens abroad who are at least 18 years old by May 8, 2028, and not otherwise disqualified by law, may register as overseas voters under Republic Act 9189 as amended by RA 10590, and in line with Commission on Elections (COMELEC) Resolution No. 11171.

Applications for registration or certification may be filed at any Philippine Embassy, Consulate, Manila Economic and Cultural Office, or designated post abroad. Registration may also be done at COMELEC-designated centers in the Philippines.

Applicants are required to present a valid Philippine passport. Seafarers may present their Seafarer’s Record Book (SRB), while dual citizens must submit an original or certified true copy of their Order of Approval of Filipino Citizenship or Identification Certificate.