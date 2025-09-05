PAL to cap one-way Siargao flights at ₱11,000 — DOTr

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) will soon impose a maximum one-way fare of ₱11,000 for flights to and from Siargao, Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez said.

Lopez made the announcement in response to Surigao del Norte Representative Francisco “Lalo” Matugas, who raised concerns over the steep cost of air travel to the popular island destination.

“Meron na pong kasunduan with PAL, and hopefully we can implement it in the next few days. From ₱17,500 [one way], bababa na po sa ₱11,000 [one way],” Lopez told lawmakers during the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) presentation of its proposed ₱197-billion budget for 2026 before the House appropriations panel.

He noted that the new fare ceiling is still higher than PAL’s average one-way fare of ₱7,500 to ₱8,000 but stressed it was a significant step forward. “The ₱11,000 would be the highest that they can impose as a fare [to or from Siargao], one way,” he added.

Matugas, however, said the price remains excessive, pointing out that a roundtrip ticket could cost up to ₱22,000. “Hindi kasi maintindihan ng mga constituents ko why it is so high. Is there a specific law to regulate this imposition of fare by the airlines?” he asked.

Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) Executive Director Carmelo Arcilla explained that the high fares are due to the airport’s limitations. Siargao’s runway can only accommodate smaller aircraft with about 72 seats, compared to larger Airbus planes that carry over 400 passengers and distribute operating costs more efficiently.

Arcilla said expanding Siargao Airport’s runway would allow larger planes to serve the route, lowering ticket prices. “That is why the goal of the new Secretary is to extend Siargao airport’s runway,” he added.

Lopez confirmed the DOTr is working to secure funding for the airport expansion, either under the 2026 national budget or through the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines’ corporate operating budget.