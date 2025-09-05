Marcos to sign agreements on transnational crimes, education during Cambodia state visit

Several agreements on combating transnational crimes and strengthening higher education are expected to be signed during President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s state visit to Cambodia next week, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

Marcos and First Lady Louise “Liza” Araneta-Marcos will visit Cambodia from September 7 to 9 at the invitation of King Norodom Sihamoni.

Upon their arrival, they will be received by Acting Head of State and Senate President Hun Sen and his spouse, Bun Rany Hun Sen, on behalf of the Cambodian monarch.

The President is set to hold a bilateral meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet to discuss cooperation on transnational crimes, agriculture, higher education, tourism, and cultural exchanges. Enhancing connectivity between the two countries will also be on the agenda.

Marcos will likewise address a roundtable with business leaders from both nations to explore opportunities for diversifying supply sources and expanding market access.

He is also scheduled to meet with the Filipino community in Cambodia, where more than 7,000 Filipinos are currently employed, mostly in the education and services sectors.