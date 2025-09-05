Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Manila FAME Spotlighted at Casa Filipina Launch in Dubai

Dubai, UAE –The Philippine Trade and Investment Center (PTIC) in Dubai highlighted Manila FAME, the country’s premier design and lifestyle trade show, during the soft launch of Casa Filipina – Home of Filipino Products on 3 September 2025 at The Melrish Studio in Al Quoz, Dubai. The event was attended by designers, architects, procurement managers, entrepreneurs, and industry partners, making it a true celebration of Filipino talent and creativity.

In his remarks, Trade Commissioner Vichael Roaring underscored Manila FAME as the Philippines’ iconic showcase of design, craftsmanship, and lifestyle products. Scheduled on 16–18 October 2025 in Manila, the trade show will feature the creativity and innovation of Filipino artisans, designers, and entrepreneurs, while connecting them with buyers and audiences from around the world.

Trade Commissioner Roaring also emphasized PTIC Dubai’s efforts to diversify Philippine exports in the UAE. “Over the years, the Philippines has been a strong trade partner of the UAE, contributing to the growth of bilateral economic relations. Today, we are turning our focus to home, fashion, and lifestyle products—the sectors highlighted by Manila FAME—because these are areas where Filipino creativity, craftsmanship, and innovation truly shine,” he said.

The event also introduced premium Philippine brands such as 51 All Weather, Prizmic & Brill, South Sea Veneer, Red Slab Pottery, Oricon, Finali Wall Panels, JB Woodcrafts, and a variety of sustainable lifestyle products including sneakers made from pineapple leaves and bags crafted from recycled materials. These brands reflect the Philippines’ commitment to sustainability, innovation, and design excellence.

“Together, we can strengthen collaboration, open new pathways for Filipino talent, and ensure that our creativity is recognized and celebrated worldwide,” Trade Commissioner Roaring concluded.

