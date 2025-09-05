Latest NewsNews

Dubai Steps Up Graffiti Clean-Up With Community-Driven Repainting Drive

Authorities have intensified efforts to erase graffiti across the city through a new initiative led by Dubai Municipality, which has already seen over 60 volunteers help repaint more than 200 walls.

Under the UAE Federal Penal Code, graffiti without permission is considered vandalism and carries fines of Dh500 to Dh10,000 or prison terms of up to one year. In aggravated cases, such as group vandalism, penalties may reach five years in jail.

Alongside law enforcement, Dubai Municipality is pursuing a positive approach by involving residents in restoring the city’s aesthetics. Eng. Abdulaziz Al Baloushi, Director of the Building Control Section, said walls are being carefully repainted using colour samples from the originals to maintain consistency and meet community expectations.

The initiative, welcomed by residents and property owners, also serves as an educational campaign to raise awareness about the negative impact of illegal graffiti and to promote responsible artistic expression through official platforms such as the Sikka Art Festival, Dubai Canvas, and community mural projects.

Aligned with the UAE’s 2025 “Year of Community” vision, the programme reinforces civic pride, social cohesion, and volunteerism while safeguarding Dubai’s international image as a vibrant and visually harmonious city.

