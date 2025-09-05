Latest NewsNews

Content Creator Under Fire for ‘Halal Pig’ Post, Faces NCMF Show-Cause Order

Staff Report1 hour ago

The National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) in Davao has called out controversial content creator Crist Briand, also known as “Brader,” over an online post mocking the Islamic concept of halal.

Briand drew outrage after posting on September 2 that he was looking for a “baboy na halal” (halal pig). The post was deleted the next day but had already sparked backlash from the Muslim community.

In a statement, NCMF-Davao said the content was misleading, offensive, and disrespectful, stressing that pork and its derivatives are universally regarded as haram (forbidden) in Islam. Regional chief Sherrila Porza-Sawah issued a show-cause order requiring Briand to explain within five days or risk further action.

NCMF reminded the influencer that freedom of expression must be exercised with responsibility and sensitivity toward diverse faith traditions in the country.

