Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

BI checks travel records of personalities under flood control probe

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo37 mins ago

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) is reviewing the travel history of personalities included in the second batch of the immigration lookout bulletin order (ILBO) issued in connection with alleged anomalous flood control projects.

BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said Friday the bureau is still waiting for the complete list of travel records for individuals covered by the new ILBO.

“For the first batch, we have already checked and all of them are here in the Philippines. Although some traveled abroad in late August, they have since returned,” Sandoval told GMA Integrated News’ Unang Balita.

She declined to disclose the names of those who recently left the country, noting that the details will first be submitted to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Wednesday signed the initial ILBO covering 35 contractors and Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials allegedly linked to questionable flood control projects. A second batch, issued Thursday, expanded the list to 43 individuals.

An ILBO directs immigration officers to verify if covered personalities have pending arrest warrants, monitor their itineraries, and alert authorities should they attempt to leave the country.

The BI earlier clarified that the order does not bar travel abroad but is for monitoring purposes only.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered a probe into the allegedly fraudulent projects, which were exposed as several flood control initiatives turned out to be non-existent despite widespread flooding across the country. Separate investigations are also underway in Congress and other agencies.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo37 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 7 1

UAE warns investors against fraudulent firms posing as licensed companies

28 seconds ago
207102597 351757452976689 1172524929510042671 n

Romualdez Backs Independent Probe Into Alleged Government Corruption

17 mins ago
542839226 1082605787373219 8018273220565937620 n

DMW Chief Cacdac Highlights Programs to Protect, Support OFWs

21 mins ago
iStock 884098368

Dubai Steps Up Graffiti Clean-Up With Community-Driven Repainting Drive

40 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button