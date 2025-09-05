BI checks travel records of personalities under flood control probe

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) is reviewing the travel history of personalities included in the second batch of the immigration lookout bulletin order (ILBO) issued in connection with alleged anomalous flood control projects.

BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said Friday the bureau is still waiting for the complete list of travel records for individuals covered by the new ILBO.

“For the first batch, we have already checked and all of them are here in the Philippines. Although some traveled abroad in late August, they have since returned,” Sandoval told GMA Integrated News’ Unang Balita.

She declined to disclose the names of those who recently left the country, noting that the details will first be submitted to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Wednesday signed the initial ILBO covering 35 contractors and Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials allegedly linked to questionable flood control projects. A second batch, issued Thursday, expanded the list to 43 individuals.

An ILBO directs immigration officers to verify if covered personalities have pending arrest warrants, monitor their itineraries, and alert authorities should they attempt to leave the country.

The BI earlier clarified that the order does not bar travel abroad but is for monitoring purposes only.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered a probe into the allegedly fraudulent projects, which were exposed as several flood control initiatives turned out to be non-existent despite widespread flooding across the country. Separate investigations are also underway in Congress and other agencies.