Vico Sotto Urges Peaceful Protest at St. Gerrard Site, Vows Accountability in Flood-Control Scam

Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto on Thursday appealed to protesters at the St. Gerrard Construction Building not to resort to violence, while assuring that investigations against the Discaya-owned firms linked to anomalous flood-control projects are moving forward.

“I understand that we are angry and frustrated, but let’s not resort to violence or acts that could potentially lead to violence or injuries,” Sotto said in a Facebook post.

Earlier in the day, protesters hurled mud and spray-painted the word “magnanakaw” (thief) on the company’s gates. Sotto warned that such actions could harm workers, security guards, or the protesters themselves, rather than the alleged perpetrators of corruption.

He emphasized that the fight for accountability must remain grounded in the rule of law. “Don’t feel hopeless. The momentum is on the right side now. Let us continue to fight for accountability, stronger institutions, and the rule of law. There are no shortcuts,” he wrote.

Sotto also promised that the Pasig City government will pursue administrative and criminal cases within its jurisdiction, including illegal building structures and business tax delinquencies, while coordinating with national agencies.

St. Gerrard Construction, one of nine companies owned by Cezarah “Sarah” Discaya, has been stripped of its license after admitting multiple bidding schemes before the Senate. The companies had won more than ₱30 billion in flood-control contracts from 2022 to 2025.