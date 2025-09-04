Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE approves Dh2 billion housing allocation for citizens

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo15 mins ago

The United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, September 3, approved housing allocations worth over Dh2 billion for nearly 3,000 citizens across the country.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, approved allocations for 2,971 beneficiaries under the Zayed Housing Programme. The approvals, issued from January to the end of the third quarter of 2025, amount to Dh2.07 billion.

These include 522 grants worth Dh355 million under the directives of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, 595 government housing loans valued at Dh246.2 million, 24 approvals for government housing benefits worth Dh19 million, and 1,830 housing finance approvals totaling Dh1.45 billion.

Sheikh Mohammed said housing remains a key national priority, reflecting the leadership’s commitment to ensuring citizens’ well-being and access to modern, high-quality homes.

Since July 2022, the Zayed Housing Programme has issued 11,298 approvals valued at nearly Dh9 billion.

