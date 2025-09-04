Saudi Arabia to Deport Expats Convicted of Serious Traffic Violations

Saudi Arabia has approved amendments to its traffic law that require the deportation of expatriates convicted of serious driving offenses deemed to endanger public safety, Okaz Arabic daily reported.

Under the new rules, expatriates handed a final court ruling for such violations will be deported and permanently banned from returning to the Kingdom.

The amendments, coordinated by the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Justice, and the Public Prosecution, also impose harsher penalties for repeat offenders. A second violation within a year will result in the maximum fine, while a third offense may carry a prison term of up to one year or doubled financial penalties.

Officials said the revised law clearly defines traffic violations that endanger public safety and sets out procedures for referral to court.