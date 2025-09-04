Philippine Embassy in Riyadh to close on Sept. 23 for Saudi National Day

The Philippine Embassy in Riyadh announced that it will be closed on Sept. 23, 2025, Tuesday, in observance of Saudi National Day.

“The Embassy will be closed on 23 September 2025 (TUESDAY), in celebration of Saudi National Day. Embassy will resume its regular operations after the above mentioned holiday,” the Embassy said in its advisory.

For emergencies and urgent matters during the holiday, the Embassy advised the public to reach out to its Quick Response Team at +966 56 989 3301 or through its official Facebook page, Philippine Embassy in Saudi Arabia.

The Migrant Workers Office can also be contacted through its Riyadh line at +966 50 285 0944, Eastern Region line at +966 56 232 9926, and Jeddah line at +966 56 981 9720.

In addition, emergency numbers in Saudi Arabia are available: Police at 999, Fire Department at 998, Traffic Police at 993, and Ambulance at 997.