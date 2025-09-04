Latest NewsNews

Dubai Steps Up School Food Inspections to Protect Student Health

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report19 mins ago

The Dubai Municipality has stepped up monitoring of food served in schools across the emirate to ensure students’ health and safety as the new academic year begins.

The inspections cover kindergartens, nurseries, and schools, with a team of food safety officers assigned to check 456 institutions annually. These visits are supported by daily monitoring through the “DM Checked” platform, which tracks canteen performance and reviews menus against the city’s nutrition standards.

Officials said immediate action is taken in cases of non-compliance, including pulling products from circulation, banning items, and requiring corrective measures.

Canteens are required to follow the Smart Food Choices System, which categorizes food into green, yellow, red, and black groups to restrict unhealthy items and encourage fruits, vegetables, whole grains, water, and low-fat milk.

In addition to food safety, the Municipality is also inspecting air-conditioning, ventilation systems, swimming pools, and water supply networks. Reports on tank cleaning and sterilization are reviewed regularly, while school uniforms are checked for compliance with approved standards.

Training workshops for canteen staff and nutrition officers are underway, alongside awareness campaigns designed to promote healthy eating and reduce food waste among students.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report19 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 2159670954 1

Dubai Police Warn Drivers: Slow Driving Can Be as Dangerous as Speeding

2 mins ago
iStock 2200464707

Abu Dhabi Declares Free Parking, Toll Exemptions for Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday

9 mins ago
492537567 1248906486603687 4021438391732894141 n

Vico Sotto Urges Peaceful Protest at St. Gerrard Site, Vows Accountability in Flood-Control Scam

4 hours ago
541802734 122142148886668745 19864083466637121 n

Kris Aquino Hospitalized After Blood Pressure Scare, Debunks Death Rumors

4 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button