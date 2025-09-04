Dubai Steps Up School Food Inspections to Protect Student Health

The Dubai Municipality has stepped up monitoring of food served in schools across the emirate to ensure students’ health and safety as the new academic year begins.

The inspections cover kindergartens, nurseries, and schools, with a team of food safety officers assigned to check 456 institutions annually. These visits are supported by daily monitoring through the “DM Checked” platform, which tracks canteen performance and reviews menus against the city’s nutrition standards.

Officials said immediate action is taken in cases of non-compliance, including pulling products from circulation, banning items, and requiring corrective measures.

Canteens are required to follow the Smart Food Choices System, which categorizes food into green, yellow, red, and black groups to restrict unhealthy items and encourage fruits, vegetables, whole grains, water, and low-fat milk.

In addition to food safety, the Municipality is also inspecting air-conditioning, ventilation systems, swimming pools, and water supply networks. Reports on tank cleaning and sterilization are reviewed regularly, while school uniforms are checked for compliance with approved standards.

Training workshops for canteen staff and nutrition officers are underway, alongside awareness campaigns designed to promote healthy eating and reduce food waste among students.