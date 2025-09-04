Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai RTA announces transport timings, free public parking for Sept. 5 holiday

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin9 mins ago

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has released public transport schedules and parking arrangements for Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday on Friday, Sept. 5.

During the holiday, Dubai Metro Red and Green Lines will operate from 5:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. the next day, while the Dubai Tram will run from 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m.

Public buses will have adjusted schedules during the holiday, and commuters were advised to check the S’hail app for updated timings. Marine transport service hours will also vary, with details available through the RTA’s website.

It added that all public parking will be free on Sept. 5, except at multi-level parking facilities and Al Khail Gate Parking (N.365). Paid parking services will resume the following day.

All RTA Customer Happiness Centres will be closed on Sept. 5, except for Smart Centres located in Umm Ramool, Deira, Al Barsha, Al Tawar, and RTA’s Head Office, which will remain available 24/7.

Service provider centres for vehicle technical testing will also close for the holiday, with normal operations resuming on Saturday, Sept. 6.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin9 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 19

UAE approves Dh2 billion housing allocation for citizens

15 mins ago
KELA Template 2025 06 14T131536.528

Philippine Embassy in Riyadh to close on Sept. 23 for Saudi National Day

35 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 9

Dubai Airport to scrap laptop and liquid checks with new screening technology

37 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 1

UAE launches digital service for ‘to whom it may concern’ certificates

23 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button