Dubai RTA announces transport timings, free public parking for Sept. 5 holiday

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has released public transport schedules and parking arrangements for Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday on Friday, Sept. 5.

During the holiday, Dubai Metro Red and Green Lines will operate from 5:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. the next day, while the Dubai Tram will run from 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m.

Public buses will have adjusted schedules during the holiday, and commuters were advised to check the S’hail app for updated timings. Marine transport service hours will also vary, with details available through the RTA’s website.

It added that all public parking will be free on Sept. 5, except at multi-level parking facilities and Al Khail Gate Parking (N.365). Paid parking services will resume the following day.

All RTA Customer Happiness Centres will be closed on Sept. 5, except for Smart Centres located in Umm Ramool, Deira, Al Barsha, Al Tawar, and RTA’s Head Office, which will remain available 24/7.

Service provider centres for vehicle technical testing will also close for the holiday, with normal operations resuming on Saturday, Sept. 6.