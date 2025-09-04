Latest NewsNews

Dubai Police Warn Drivers: Slow Driving Can Be as Dangerous as Speeding

Staff Report1 hour ago

Dubai Police have reminded motorists that driving too slowly can be just as hazardous as overspeeding, with offenders facing a Dh400 fine under federal traffic law.

Brigadier Juma Salem Bin Suwaidan, Acting Director of the General Department of Traffic, said slow driving in fast lanes disrupts traffic, frustrates drivers, and often forces sudden braking or risky lane changes — factors that significantly raise the chances of serious accidents.

He stressed that failing to yield in the left lane is a clear traffic violation that can trigger dangerous overtaking from the right. “Many accidents occur when vehicles drive below the minimum permitted speed, particularly in the left lane, and fail to give way,” he told Al Khaleej daily.

Dubai Police urged motorists to practice safe driving: stick to their lanes, avoid overtaking on the right, change lanes only when it is safe, and use indicators at all times.

Brig. Bin Suwaidan added that slower vehicles must stay on the right side of the road, while faster and overtaking vehicles should use the left lane, in order to protect lives and maintain smooth traffic flow.

