DMW, OWWA Highlight ‘Alagang OFW’ Programs in 2026 Budget Briefing

Officials from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) briefed House Committee on Overseas Workers Affairs (HCOWA) Chairperson Rep. Bryan Revilla on their key programs and budget proposals designed to strengthen the welfare and protection of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families.

The DMW outlined its rights-based assistance through the DMW AKSYON Fund, campaigns against illegal recruitment, reintegration programs, and service process improvements.

OWWA, for its part, showcased its “Alagang OWWA” initiative, which complements the DMW’s work by ensuring sustained care and support for OFWs and their families.

The agencies also presented a detailed breakdown of their proposed 2026 National Expenditure Program, underscoring their commitment to the “Alagang OFW” framework.

