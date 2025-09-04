Comelec confirms 31 contractors donated to 2022 Campaigns

Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairperson George Erwin Garcia on Wednesday confirmed that 31 contractors contributed to the campaigns of national candidates in the 2022 elections, with at least three linked to firms that secured major flood control projects.

Garcia said the names matched those flagged by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who earlier revealed that 15 contractors cornered the bulk of P545 billion worth of flood mitigation projects awarded from July 2022 to May 2025. Of this amount, only P100 billion went to 15 out of 2,409 accredited firms.

“I’ll be very honest. It seemed that I identified three already,” Garcia told reporters, noting that the list cannot yet be made public as the poll body is still in the initial stage of its investigation.

He explained that the Comelec will forward the list to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to verify which among the 31 had active contracts with the government before, during, or immediately after the elections.

Under Section 95(c) of the Omnibus Election Code, government contractors are prohibited from donating to candidates, as this constitutes an election offense.

Garcia said the list of 31 contractors would be submitted to the House of Representatives in time for the Comelec’s budget hearing.

According to the DPWH list cited by Marcos, the following firms cornered the biggest number of flood control projects: Legacy Construction Corporation, Alpha & Omega Gen. Contractor & Development Corp., St. Timothy Construction Corporation, QM Builders, EGB Construction Corporation, Topnotch Catalyst Builders Inc., Centerways Construction and Development Inc., Sunwest Inc., Hi-Tone Construction & Development Corp., Triple 8 Construction & Supply Inc., Royal Crown Monarch Construction & Supplies Corp., Wawao Builders, MG Samidan Construction, L.R. Tiqui Builders Inc., and Road Edge Trading & Development Services.