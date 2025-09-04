Abu Dhabi Declares Free Parking, Toll Exemptions for Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday

Motorists in Abu Dhabi will enjoy free public parking and Darb toll exemptions on Friday, September 5, in observance of the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) announced.

Mawaqif surface parking will be free for the duration of the holiday, with normal parking fees resuming on Saturday, September 6. Darb toll gate charges will also be reactivated on Saturday during regular peak hours.

The move comes as part of nationwide celebrations marking the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).