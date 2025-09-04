Abu Dhabi Court Rejects Woman’s Dh100,000 Loan Claim Against Ex-Husband

The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court has dismissed a woman’s lawsuit seeking the return of Dh100,000 she claimed to have lent her ex-husband during their marriage, Al Khaleej Arabic daily reported.

The plaintiff alleged that her former husband repeatedly borrowed money but later refused to repay. She demanded Dh100,090 plus 9 percent annual interest from the date of filing, Dh10,000 in damages, and court costs.

Judges, however, ruled that her case lacked evidence. Bank records she presented showed routine money transfers and household purchases, but the court said these did not establish a binding debt.

Citing the principle that “the burden of proof lies with the claimant,” the court sided with the husband’s argument that the transfers were financial support between spouses, not loans.