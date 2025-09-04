Latest NewsNews

Abu Dhabi Court Rejects Woman’s Dh100,000 Loan Claim Against Ex-Husband

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court has dismissed a woman’s lawsuit seeking the return of Dh100,000 she claimed to have lent her ex-husband during their marriage, Al Khaleej Arabic daily reported.

The plaintiff alleged that her former husband repeatedly borrowed money but later refused to repay. She demanded Dh100,090 plus 9 percent annual interest from the date of filing, Dh10,000 in damages, and court costs.

Judges, however, ruled that her case lacked evidence. Bank records she presented showed routine money transfers and household purchases, but the court said these did not establish a binding debt.

Citing the principle that “the burden of proof lies with the claimant,” the court sided with the husband’s argument that the transfers were financial support between spouses, not loans.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 2164923969 1

Saudi Arabia to Deport Expats Convicted of Serious Traffic Violations

49 seconds ago
541145013 1081858464114618 8538357179568874394 n

DMW Vows Stronger Protection, Welfare Support for OFWs in Malaysia

13 mins ago
543457645 1082128137420984 2095056826757376620 n

DMW, OWWA Highlight ‘Alagang OFW’ Programs in 2026 Budget Briefing

59 mins ago
iStock 2159670954 1

Dubai Police Warn Drivers: Slow Driving Can Be as Dangerous as Speeding

1 hour ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button