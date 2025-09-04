49 South Korean fugitives deported, blacklisted by BI

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) deported 49 South Korean nationals tagged as fugitives from justice and immediately placed them on the country’s immigration blacklist.

In coordination with the South Korean Embassy, the BI facilitated the deportation of 43 men and six women wanted in their home country for financial and cybercrimes.

“Most of those deported faced cases of fraud in South Korea. We are grateful for the strong partnership with the South Korean government to make sure that these criminals are returned to their home country to face justice,” BI Commissioner Joel Viado said in a press conference.

Viado said the fugitives were involved in illegal gambling, large-scale fraud, embezzlement, online scams, and other financial crimes.

Among those deported was 26-year-old Choi Hojun, allegedly behind a phishing syndicate in China and the Philippines that accessed banking data of about 200 victims and stole 1.7 billion Korean won (₱70 million). He was arrested in Pampanga last April 14.

Another fugitive, 42-year-old Han Jonghoon, was nabbed in San Juan City last July 4. Han allegedly operated 23 illegal e-gambling sites that amassed over 2 trillion won (₱82.4 billion).

“In effect, they have been flagged by the Bureau of Immigration as undesirable aliens, and their names have been added to our blacklist,” Viado said.

The BI chief stressed that the Philippines will not serve as a refuge for foreign fugitives. “Let me reiterate. The Philippines is not a haven for foreign fugitives. Those who abuse our country’s hospitality will face the harshest penalty of law,” he warned.