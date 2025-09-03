Latest NewsNewsPH NewsUAE News

UAE sends rescue team and aid to earthquake-hit Afghanistan

Leana Bernardo39 seconds ago

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has deployed a search and rescue team and sent humanitarian aid to eastern Afghanistan following the powerful earthquake that struck the region.

The mission, carried out under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, includes personnel from the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, the National Guard, and the Joint Operations Command. The Emirati team will assist in ongoing rescue operations and provide support to communities affected by the disaster.

In addition to rescue efforts, the UAE has dispatched urgent relief supplies such as food, medical assistance, and tents to help families and individuals impacted by the quake.

Officials said the move reflects the UAE’s longstanding humanitarian commitment to provide swift assistance during natural disasters and crises worldwide, as well as its dedication to international solidarity and cooperation.

