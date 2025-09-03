UAE launches digital service for ‘to whom it may concern’ certificates

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on Monday launched a new digital service that allows citizens to obtain “to whom it may concern” certificates online, in line with the government’s Zero Bureaucracy Programme.

The service enables Emiratis to request and receive the certificates, often required for medical treatment or study abroad, in just three steps via the MoFA website or mobile application.

Applicants log in using their UAE Pass, select the certificate type, upload the necessary documents, and receive a digitally attested copy by email.

MoFA Undersecretary Omar Obaid AlHesan AlShamsi said the initiative streamlines multiple procedures into a unified, faster, and more efficient process, significantly reducing processing times while maintaining high-quality service.

He added that the launch coincides with the second phase of the government’s Zero Bureaucracy Programme, which last year directed federal entities to eliminate at least 2,000 procedures and cut processing times by half within one year.

“The elimination of government bureaucracy and the rapid delivery of services are the two pillars of our future strategy,” said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice-President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai.