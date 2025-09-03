UAE extends condolences over deadly landslide in Sudan

The United Arab Emirates has expressed condolences and solidarity with the people of Sudan following a devastating landslide in the Darfur region that left more than 1,000 people dead, according to a rebel group controlling the area.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed the UAE’s “sincere condolences and sympathy” to the families of the victims and to the Sudanese people, reaffirming the UAE’s support during this difficult time.

The Sudan Liberation Movement/Army said the disaster struck on Sunday after days of heavy rainfall, flattening the village of Tarasin in the Marra mountains. The landslide, which the group described as “massive and devastating,” completely destroyed part of the area known for citrus production.

The group said only one person survived the tragedy and appealed to the United Nations and other humanitarian organisations for assistance in recovering the dead.