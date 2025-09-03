PHLPost suspends acceptance of mail, parcels bound for US

The Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) has suspended the acceptance of all mail and parcels bound for the United States starting August 28, 2025, until further notice.

The suspension covers all postal items to the US accepted as of August 22, PHLPost announced on Tuesday.

The move follows the US government’s decision to end the de minimis exemption, which previously allowed low-value commercial shipments worth $800 or less to enter the country duty-free.

Under an executive order signed by President Donald Trump, such packages sent outside of the international postal network will now be subject to “all applicable duties” beginning August 29, according to a White House statement dated July 30.

PHLPost also cited new US customs requirements as part of the reason for the suspension, noting these measures were meant to minimize inconvenience and service delays for customers.

“For items already lodged, customers may request retrieval and refund in accordance with existing guidelines by submitting the required documents,” PHLPost said.