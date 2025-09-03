Philippine Embassy warns Filipinos in Singapore against moonlighting

The Philippine Embassy has once again reminded Filipinos living and working in Singapore that taking on any paid work outside of their primary job is illegal and punishable under Singaporean law.

The Embassy emphasized that all foreign workers in Singapore must strictly abide by the provisions of their employment passes. Engaging in another job or paid activity outside regular work hours under the employment contract, including on non-working days, may be considered “moonlighting.”

Moonlighting is an offense in Singapore. Foreign workers found engaging in such activities may face fines of up to SGD 20,000 and/or imprisonment of up to two years.

They also risk having their work passes revoked and being permanently barred from future employment in the country.

The advisory also applies to Filipinos who intend to seek employment in Singapore.