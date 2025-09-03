Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Philippine Embassy warns Filipinos in Singapore against moonlighting

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo24 mins ago

The Philippine Embassy has once again reminded Filipinos living and working in Singapore that taking on any paid work outside of their primary job is illegal and punishable under Singaporean law.

The Embassy emphasized that all foreign workers in Singapore must strictly abide by the provisions of their employment passes. Engaging in another job or paid activity outside regular work hours under the employment contract, including on non-working days, may be considered “moonlighting.”

Moonlighting is an offense in Singapore. Foreign workers found engaging in such activities may face fines of up to SGD 20,000 and/or imprisonment of up to two years.

They also risk having their work passes revoked and being permanently barred from future employment in the country.

The advisory also applies to Filipinos who intend to seek employment in Singapore.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo24 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 17

NCM: Cooler nights, fog and rainfall mark September in UAE

33 seconds ago
ar leonila

She once slept under a table — now she runs a design business in Abu Dhabi and owns homes in Manila

20 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 15

Gatchalian: PH debt leaves each Filipino owing ₱142,000

49 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 14

UAE sends rescue team and aid to earthquake-hit Afghanistan

2 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button