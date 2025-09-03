NCM: Cooler nights, fog and rainfall mark September in UAE

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) said September signals the tail end of summer in the UAE, with cooler nights and a gradual drop in temperatures expected in the latter half of the month.

Autumn will officially begin on September 23, when the sun crosses the equator and shifts south toward the Tropic of Capricorn.

The weakening of the seasonal Indian monsoon low will continue to influence UAE weather, alongside thermal lows from central Arabia that may bring active winds, dust, and reduced visibility.

Daily winds typically shift from southeasterly in the late night and early morning to northwesterly by afternoon and evening due to land-sea breezes.

Conditions remain favorable for convective cloud formation and rainfall, particularly in the eastern regions, with showers occasionally reaching inland areas.

Rising humidity, averaging 49 percent, also increases the likelihood of fog or light fog, especially in the second half of the month.

Average temperatures in September range from 32.3°C to 34.2°C, with highs between 38.5°C and 40.6°C and lows from 26.8°C to 29.3°C. The highest September temperature recorded was 51.1°C in Mukhairez in 2016, while the lowest was 16.5°C at Jebel Jais in 2015.

Wind speeds average 11 km/h, though stronger gusts have been recorded, including 92.2 km/h in Al Saa in 2023 and 109.3 km/h at Al Ain Airport in 2008. Relative humidity peaks between 68 and 87 percent, with lows ranging from 17 to 29 percent.

The NCM noted that September 2014 recorded the highest number of foggy days, with 14 days of fog and 12 of light fog. The heaviest September rainfall on record was 86.4 millimetres at Jebel Hafeet in 2006.