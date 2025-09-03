Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Estrada bares Discayas’ 80-car collection, questions missing LTO records

Leana Bernardo

Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on Tuesday revealed that spouses Pacifico and Sarah Discaya reportedly own 80 vehicles, more than 40 of which are luxury cars, far from the three units found by the Bureau of Customs (BOC) in their Pasig property.

During the plenary session, Estrada cited records from the Land Transportation Office (LTO) showing that the Discayas are listed as owners of 63 vehicles. These include luxury brands such as Rolls Royce Cullinan, Bentley Bentayga, GMC Yukon Denali, Cadillac Escalade, Mercedes Benz G-Wagon G63, and a Range Rover Evoque.

He added that Sarah Discaya herself admitted to owning more high-end cars not in LTO’s database, including a Range Rover Defender, a Cadillac Escalade, and a Mercedes Benz Maybach.

Estrada also pointed to a video on Julius Babao’s YouTube channel, which featured eight more luxury vehicles under the Discayas’ names but not recorded in the LTO, plus six other units that reportedly belong to the couple such as a Volvo XC-90, Mercedes Benz GLS, and Maserati.

“Kung doon sa 28 luxury cars na inamin ni Sarah na pagmamay-ari nila ay halos hindi ako makapaniwala. Wala pa pala yun sa kalahati ang kabuuang bilang ng kanilang mga sasakyan. Mr. President, this is totally outrageous,” said Estrada.

