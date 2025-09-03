Dizon seeks lookout order vs DPWH execs, contractors in flood probe

Newly-installed Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon said Wednesday he has requested the Department of Justice (DOJ) to issue an immigration lookout order (ILBO) against several officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and contractors linked to the ongoing investigation into anomalous flood control projects.

“I’ve just signed a request to Justice Secretary [Jesus Crispin Remulla], copy furnished to the Bureau of Immigration, for a lookout order for these individuals listed,” Dizon said during the turnover ceremony of the Department of Transportation’s leadership to Acting Secretary Giovanni Lopez.

In his letter, Dizon told Remulla that the timely issuance of an ILBO is “of utmost necessity to enable current investigations to proceed without delay and hold those liable accountable to the Filipino people.”

The request covers over 20 individuals, including DPWH officials such as OIC-Assistant Regional Director Henry C. Alcantara, OIC-District Engineer Brice Ericson D. Hernandez, and OIC-Assistant District Engineer Jaypee D. Mendoza, as well as engineers, administrative staff, and contractors involved in flood control projects.

“In addition to the issuance of ILBO, may we further request that the Bureau of Immigration be instructed to immediately inform the DPWH and other law enforcement agencies of any information regarding the impending travel of these individuals,” Dizon said in his letter.

During a briefing following the turnover ceremony, Dizon said the ILBO request “is all part of the President’s directive to hold people to account.”

Justice Secretary Remulla confirmed he will sign the order. “I will sign it later…because the tendency of people is to escape at the earliest opportunity,” he told reporters.

Dizon also announced a temporary pause on the ongoing bidding of all locally funded projects nationwide. He said he aims to complete the reorganization of DPWH officials, from top executives to district engineers, within 60 days as part of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s directive to cleanse the agency.

Dizon took his oath of office before Marcos at Malacañang on Monday, replacing Manuel Bonoan, who resigned effective September 1, 2025.