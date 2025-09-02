Vico Sotto raises red flags on flood control hearing inconsistencies

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto flagged what he described as inconsistencies and questionable claims that emerged during the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on alleged anomalies in flood control projects.

In a lengthy post reflecting on the September 1, 2025 hearing chaired by Senator Rodante Marcoleta, Sotto noted several instances where company ownerships and financial disclosures from contractor representatives appeared to contradict one another.

Among the highlights, Sotto pointed out how a contractor admitted to “divesting” from several companies but later conceded under questioning that she remained an owner of nine firms linked to government projects. At another point, ownership of St. Timothy Construction was attributed to an employee who previously earned ₱30,000 to ₱40,000 a month, but who somehow managed to declare nearly ₱888 million in paid-up capital.

Sotto described the setup as a clear use of “dummy” owners, citing cases where relatives and employees of the Discaya family were listed as majority shareholders in construction companies tied to flood control projects.

He urged authorities to act swiftly before those involved can evade accountability.

“Hindi tayo papayag na basta na lang tatahimik at mawawala ang isyu pagkatapos ng ilang buwan; kailangan may managot. Contractors, politicians, and DPWH and other government employees. Kung hindi, paulit-ulit lang ‘to mangyayari sa bayan natin,” Sotto said.

The mayor also raised the need for lawmakers to investigate allegations of advance payments and “kickbacks” between contractors, legislators, and DPWH officials.

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee has yet to announce its next hearing date.