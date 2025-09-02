UAE extends condolences to Afghanistan after deadly earthquake

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has expressed its solidarity with Afghanistan following a powerful earthquake that struck the country’s eastern region, leaving hundreds dead and injured.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveyed its deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to the Afghan people, wishing a swift recovery for those wounded in the disaster.

At least 622 people have been confirmed dead, and more than 1,000 injured after a magnitude 6.0 earthquake hit a mountainous area near the Pakistan border around midnight local time. The epicenter was recorded near Jalalabad at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Afghan authorities have launched large-scale rescue operations in the affected areas.

The Defence Ministry confirmed that military rescue teams have been deployed to Kunar and Nangarhar, the two worst-hit provinces. So far, 40 flights have transported about 420 victims, both dead and injured, from the quake zone.