Richard Gomez apologizes for post targeting journalists

Leyte 4th District Representative Richard Gomez on Tuesday apologized for his social media post criticizing journalists who asked for his side on allegations linking him to a flood control project controversy.

“To the members of the press who took offense in my social media post, I sincerely apologize. Sensitive information has been removed,” Gomez said during the House of Representatives plenary.

“I understand that the media endeavor to keep my side of the story. I acknowledge your efforts. I’m sorry, and I could have handled it better,” he added.

The actor-turned-politician earlier posted screenshots showing the names, photos, and contact details of reporters who sought his comment on the alleged involvement in the damaged flood control project in Matag-ob, Leyte.

In that post, Gomez accused journalists of “media spin” and suggested they were being paid to seek his side of the issue.

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) called him out, saying his remarks and disclosure of reporters’ details risked violating data privacy.

