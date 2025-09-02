Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Over 17,000 charged for residency and border law violations in Saudi Arabia

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo13 mins ago

More than 17,000 individuals have been penalized in Saudi Arabia within the past month for violating residency, work, or border regulations, according to the Kingdom’s General Directorate of Passports.

In a post on X, the authority reported that 17,430 people were found to have breached laws related to residency permits, work permits, or border crossings. Each offender has faced penalties, which may include imprisonment, fines, and deportation.

The directorate also reminded citizens and residents not to assist violators by offering them transportation, employment, or shelter, warning that such actions are punishable under the law.

Authorities have urged the public to report any violations related to residency, work, or border security. Reports can be submitted confidentially, and those who come forward will not be held liable, the statement added.

