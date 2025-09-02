Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai Metro launches new route to ease congestion in Red Line during rush hours

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin17 seconds ago

The Dubai Metro Red Line now operates three routes to help ease congestion during peak hours, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Monday.

The new service connects Centrepoint Station and Al Fardan Exchange Station, formerly known as Al Khail, and runs from 7 to 9 a.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. “for a more efficient daily commute,” according to the RTA.

It operates alongside two existing routes, namely Centrepoint to Expo 2020 Station and Centrepoint to Life Pharmacy Station.

“Plan your journey ahead of time and always check the station announcements to ensure smooth arrival to your destination,” the RTA reminds commuters.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin17 seconds ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

IMG 9193

Richard Gomez apologizes for post targeting journalists

2 mins ago
IMG 9189

Sara Duterte hopes to meet Leni Robredo in Naga

23 mins ago
IMG 9187

Magalong insists anti-corruption crusade not political amid threats

36 mins ago
IMG 9182

11 Filipino workers in Amsterdam receive second tranche of financial aid from ph government

57 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button