Dubai Metro launches new route to ease congestion in Red Line during rush hours

The Dubai Metro Red Line now operates three routes to help ease congestion during peak hours, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Monday.

The new service connects Centrepoint Station and Al Fardan Exchange Station, formerly known as Al Khail, and runs from 7 to 9 a.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. “for a more efficient daily commute,” according to the RTA.

It operates alongside two existing routes, namely Centrepoint to Expo 2020 Station and Centrepoint to Life Pharmacy Station.

“Plan your journey ahead of time and always check the station announcements to ensure smooth arrival to your destination,” the RTA reminds commuters.