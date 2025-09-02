Corruption scandals dominated online searches in August—Google Trends Analysis

Corruption controversies dominated public attention in August, with scandals piling up faster than they could be resolved, according to an analysis of Google Trends data presented by INQUIRER Metrics data scientist Dr. Rogelio Alicor Panao.

The study showed that corruption-related searches surged on Google and YouTube last month, with two major controversies capturing the spotlight: the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte and alleged irregularities in flood control projects.

Search interest in the keyword “impeachment” peaked at 87 out of 100 on August 6, the same day the Senate voted to archive the impeachment case against Duterte following a Supreme Court ruling declaring the complaint unconstitutional.

However, public attention quickly shifted on August 11, when President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. disclosed the Top 15 contractors that cornered the bulk of government flood control projects. By August 28, searches for “flood control” hit 74, while interest in impeachment dropped to 5 on the same day. The term eventually surged to 100 on September 1, overtaking impeachment as the top corruption-related topic.

“While impeachment did not disappear, flood control gained salience as a scandal with more tangible local consequences,” Panao explained.

He said the trend reflects the issue attention cycle, where public focus rises and falls as new controversies demand space in the collective agenda. “Rather than competition, this reflects a reallocation of attention: impeachment lingered in the background, while flood control moved to the fore,” he noted.

Although greater exposure of scandals signals accountability, Panao warned that controversies are accumulating faster than they are resolved, dispersing public outrage across multiple issues.

“If August is a sign, Philippine democracy may suffer not from apathy but from fatigue—haunted by corruption’s many restless ghosts, yet settling none to rest,” he said.