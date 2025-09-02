BOC finds 3 luxury vehicles in Discaya property Raid

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) confirmed on Tuesday that only three luxury vehicles were recovered during the implementation of a search warrant at the property of the Discaya family in Pasig City.

BOC Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno said that of the 12 vehicles listed in the search warrant, only two were found on the premises, a Maserati and a Land Cruiser. Another vehicle, a Cadillac Escalade, which was not included in the warrant, was also discovered.

“Ang nandito sa loob ngayon, doon nasa warrant natin, dalawa out of 12. Pero may nakita kaming isa na wala naman doon sa warrant. Yung dalawa—isang Maserati, isang Land Cruiser. At yung hindi kasali sa warrant, kailangan din naming ngayong imbestigahan—ang Escalade,” Nepomuceno said.

The raid comes after contractor Sarah Discaya revealed during a Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on anomalous flood control projects that her family owned 28 luxury cars.

Nepomuceno assured the public that the remaining vehicles will be tracked down.

“Ngayon, huwag tayong mangamba dahil mahuhuli at mahuhuli naman po natin, saan man po yan itinatago kung itinatago man. Kaya naniniwala ako na yan ay makikita at makikita natin,” he said.

The BOC chief also urged the Discayas to voluntarily surrender the vehicles in question and disclosed that the agency has coordinated with the Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG) to locate the others.

During Monday’s Senate hearing, Discaya enumerated the estimated value of some vehicles allegedly under her family’s ownership:

• Rolls Royce – ₱42 million

• Mercedes Benz G63 – ₱20 million

• Two Cadillac Escalades – ₱11 million (white) and ₱8 million (black)

• Chevrolet Suburban – ₱3 million (used)

• Range Rover Autobiography – ₱16 million

• Range Rover Defender – ₱7 million

• Range Rover Evoque – ₱5 million

She also claimed to own GMC, Maybach, and Bentley units. Discaya, a former Pasig City mayoral candidate, said she previously worked abroad as a dental receptionist and orthodontic nurse before venturing into construction. She added that her father and husband are also contractors.