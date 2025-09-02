11 Filipino workers in Amsterdam receive second tranche of financial aid from ph government

The Philippine Embassy in The Hague has provided additional financial support to 11 Filipino workers who filed labor complaints against a gym in Amsterdam.

Assistance-to-Nationals Officer and Attache Zandralyn Delfino-Mirasol, together with Berlin-based Migrant Workers Office (MWO) Labor Attaché Delia Palomar, met with the workers on August 27 and handed over the second tranche of financial aid from the Department of Migrant Workers.

The first tranche of assistance was provided by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on August 15. The Embassy has also facilitated temporary shelter arrangements for the workers in Amsterdam.

The Filipinos, who are pursuing labor complaints, are being represented pro bono by Dutch lawyers.