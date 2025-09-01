Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE expresses solidarity with Egypt after deadly train derailment

The United Arab Emirates has expressed its condolences to Egypt following a train derailment in Matrouh Governorate that killed at least three people and injured 94 others.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended its sympathy to the victims’ families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

According to Egyptian railway authorities, the passenger train was traveling from Matrouh on the Mediterranean coast to Cairo when it derailed on Saturday.

Train accidents are common in Egypt due to an ageing railway network and poor maintenance. In 2021, two trains collided in southern Egypt, killing 32 people, while another crash last October left one dead.

The Egyptian government has pledged major investments to upgrade its rail system, with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi estimating in 2018 that around 250 billion Egyptian pounds ($5.16 billion) would be required for a complete overhaul.

