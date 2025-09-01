UAE Cybersecurity Council urges regular device updates to prevent cyberattacks

The UAE Cybersecurity Council has called on users to regularly update digital devices such as smartphones, laptops, routers, web browsers, and smart home systems, warning that these are highly vulnerable to cyberattacks, especially on open networks.

In a statement to Emirates News Agency (WAM), the Council stressed that outdated systems are prime targets for malware, data theft, and network breaches.

It advised enabling automatic updates to ensure continuous protection and address newly discovered security flaws.

The Council cautioned that neglecting updates could lead to malware infections, data theft, and network intrusions.

Experts also recommended enabling automatic updates, installing security patches regularly, reviewing privacy settings, and monitoring for unusual device activity.

“Updates are not just technical enhancements,” the Council said. “They are digital shields against evolving cyber threats.”