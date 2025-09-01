Philippines rejects China’s travel warning, calls it a mischaracterization

The Philippines on Monday dismissed China’s latest travel advisory, saying it misrepresents the security situation in the country.

Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) spokesperson Angelica Escalona said incidents of crime, including those involving Chinese nationals, are being addressed by law enforcement authorities.

“Instances of crimes reported or known to law enforcement authorities, including those perpetrated by Chinese nationals against their compatriots, are being vigorously addressed by relevant law enforcement authorities,” Escalona said.

China issued an updated advisory on August 30 warning its citizens about visiting the Philippines, citing “worsening public security” and repeated cases of crimes against Chinese nationals. The advisory urged travelers to carefully assess risks before visiting the country.

An English version of the bulletin was posted by the Chinese Embassy in Manila on its X account on Sunday.

The warning comes days after Senator Panfilo Lacson alleged that Chinese sleeper agents and operatives from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) are in the Philippines.

Escalona stressed that the government remains committed to addressing security concerns through dialogue and cooperation. She cited the July joint consular meeting in Beijing, where both sides discussed measures to strengthen law enforcement coordination.

“The Philippines remains committed to constructively addressing matters of mutual concern with China,” Escalona said.