Newly appointed DPWH chief orders courtesy resignations of key officials

Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon announced that he will seek the courtesy resignations of key officials in the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to weed out corruption in the agency.

Dizon said the order would cover undersecretaries, assistant secretaries, division heads, and district engineers nationwide, citing irregularities in flood-control projects.

“Kailangan siyang gawin kasi nakita ng Pangulo, nakita nating lahat ang nangyari sa ahensyang ito,” he said in a Palace briefing.

The DPWH chief also vowed to impose a lifetime blacklist on contractors involved in “ghost” or substandard infrastructure projects, alongside legal action.

“Wala na itong prose-proseso, walang imbestigasyon, automatic, blacklisted for life ang contractor na yan. May kaakibat na kasong yan,” Dizon said.

An independent commission created by the President will lead investigations and file charges against officials and other individuals implicated in the anomalies.

“Sila ang mag-iimbestiga at magpa-file ng karampatang kaso laban sa kawani ng DPWH, contractor, at iba pang kasangkot sa mga proyektong ‘tinapon na lang sa ilog,’” Dizon added.