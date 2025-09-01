Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos to create independent commission to probe DPWH corruption

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo1 hour ago

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced plans to issue an executive order creating an independent commission to investigate corruption in the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), particularly in flood control projects.

The commission will serve as an investigative body and recommend legal actions against individuals and entities involved in irregularities, not only in flood control but across all DPWH projects.

“We are putting together the EO that will create the independent commission. The independent commission will be the investigative arm so that they will continue to investigate whatever information is received,” Marcos said in an interview after the Turismo Asenso Loan Program awarding ceremony in Pasay City.

The President said the commission will also advise the Executive on whether to file cases with the Ombudsman or the Department of Justice.

“They will recommend what to do with certain parties who have been found to be part of all of this corruption, not only in flood control but in all DPWH projects,” he added.

Marcos noted that more anomalies have surfaced during the ongoing investigation, stressing the need for a comprehensive cleanup of the agency.

“Kasi unfortunately, the more we look, the more we find. Kahit sa 2026 budget, marami pa ring siningit. So, talagang – it really needs to be cleaned out properly,” he said.

While the structure of the commission is still being finalized, Marcos said it will include forensic investigators, lawyers, justices, and prosecutors. He did not disclose who will lead the body.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo1 hour ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

Photo 3

UAE-based Filipino creatives takes center stage at Sulyap 2.0

1 min ago
DFA logo

Philippines rejects China’s travel warning, calls it a mischaracterization

41 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 4

Kathryn Bernardo clarifies team-up with James Reid is not a love team

52 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 2

Newly appointed DPWH chief orders courtesy resignations of key officials

1 hour ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button