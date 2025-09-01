Marcos to create independent commission to probe DPWH corruption

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced plans to issue an executive order creating an independent commission to investigate corruption in the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), particularly in flood control projects.

The commission will serve as an investigative body and recommend legal actions against individuals and entities involved in irregularities, not only in flood control but across all DPWH projects.

“We are putting together the EO that will create the independent commission. The independent commission will be the investigative arm so that they will continue to investigate whatever information is received,” Marcos said in an interview after the Turismo Asenso Loan Program awarding ceremony in Pasay City.

The President said the commission will also advise the Executive on whether to file cases with the Ombudsman or the Department of Justice.

“They will recommend what to do with certain parties who have been found to be part of all of this corruption, not only in flood control but in all DPWH projects,” he added.

Marcos noted that more anomalies have surfaced during the ongoing investigation, stressing the need for a comprehensive cleanup of the agency.

“Kasi unfortunately, the more we look, the more we find. Kahit sa 2026 budget, marami pa ring siningit. So, talagang – it really needs to be cleaned out properly,” he said.

While the structure of the commission is still being finalized, Marcos said it will include forensic investigators, lawyers, justices, and prosecutors. He did not disclose who will lead the body.