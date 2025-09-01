Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai launches digital licensing system for airport security screeners

The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), in partnership with Dubai Police, has introduced a new Digital Security Screener Licensing System aimed at enhancing aviation security and aligning with international standards.

The system uses advanced digital processes to certify airport security screeners, ensuring compliance with both national and global aviation security requirements.

Officials said the initiative reflects Dubai’s commitment to adopting smart technologies, improving operational efficiency, and sustaining aviation security.

The project supports the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and aims to reinforce global confidence in Dubai’s aviation sector, one of the most advanced worldwide.

DCAA Director-General Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi described the launch as a milestone for Dubai’s aviation security framework.

“The Digital Security Screener Licensing System embodies our commitment to the highest security standards,” he said, adding that the system integrates smart technologies to boost efficiency and sustainability.

Dubai Police’s Major General Harib Al Shamsi stressed the importance of innovation in maintaining Dubai’s global standing in aviation security. “With our partners, we are committed to advancing technical capabilities, specialised training, and best practices to ensure readiness,” he said.

The launch event also showcased advanced security technologies and programmes currently deployed at Dubai airports.

