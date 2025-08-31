Will Ashley to hold first solo concert in October

Actor-singer Will Ashley is set to stage his first solo concert on Oct. 18 at the New Frontier Theater.

Ticket prices have been announced, though online selling dates have yet to be revealed. Rates are as follows:

Platinum (with sound check access and meet & greet): P4,500

VIP (with meet & greet): P3,300

Gold: P2,000

Loge: P1,500

Balcony: P800

The concert caps a busy year for the 21-year-old star, dubbed the “Nation’s Son.” Ashley recently finished as the Second Big Placer in Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition.

He will also appear in three upcoming films: Bar Boys: After School, the sequel to the 2017 legal drama Bar Boys; the horror film Poon; and the romance Love You So Bad alongside Bianca De Vera and Dustin Yu.