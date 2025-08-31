UAE extradites fugitive wanted in Netherlands on drug trafficking, money laundering charges

The Ministry of Interior has handed over a wanted individual to the Netherlands after his arrest by Dubai Police on the basis of a Red Notice issued by Interpol.

Authorities said the fugitive faces charges of drug trafficking, money laundering, and gang-related activities. His extradition was carried out following a court ruling and a decision by the Ministry of Justice, underscoring the UAE’s commitment to international legal cooperation.

In a statement, the Ministry of Interior highlighted the importance of global partnerships in combating transnational crime and safeguarding communities.

The extradition follows a string of recent handovers. Just last week, Dubai Police extradited two international fugitives to France and Belgium. One was among France’s most wanted suspects for drug trafficking within an organized criminal network across Europe, while the other was sought by Belgian authorities for gang-related drug crimes.

The UAE reiterated that it will continue working closely with international law enforcement agencies to track and bring fugitives to justice.