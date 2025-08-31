Latest NewsNews

UAE extradites fugitive wanted in Netherlands on drug trafficking, money laundering charges

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 mins ago

The Ministry of Interior has handed over a wanted individual to the Netherlands after his arrest by Dubai Police on the basis of a Red Notice issued by Interpol.

Authorities said the fugitive faces charges of drug trafficking, money laundering, and gang-related activities. His extradition was carried out following a court ruling and a decision by the Ministry of Justice, underscoring the UAE’s commitment to international legal cooperation.

In a statement, the Ministry of Interior highlighted the importance of global partnerships in combating transnational crime and safeguarding communities.

The extradition follows a string of recent handovers. Just last week, Dubai Police extradited two international fugitives to France and Belgium. One was among France’s most wanted suspects for drug trafficking within an organized criminal network across Europe, while the other was sought by Belgian authorities for gang-related drug crimes.

The UAE reiterated that it will continue working closely with international law enforcement agencies to track and bring fugitives to justice.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

The Filipino Times Court Gavel Jail

Abu Dhabi court orders employer to pay Dh434,884, affirms worker’s right to full vacation pay

14 seconds ago
490065973 1086999900277631 1188859866676173653 n

Priest helping drug war victims, homeless named 2025 Ramon Magsaysay Awardee

15 mins ago
541916194 1078546707779127 6658533071173014164 n

Cacdac meets DataFlow team in Dubai to advance OFW online contract verification system

23 mins ago
viber image 2025 08 31 21 03 17 347

Filipino talents from UAE shine at I-Sing World 2025 in Toronto

31 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button