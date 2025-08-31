UAE court jails five men, orders deportation for drug trafficking

Five men of Asian and Arab nationalities have been sentenced to prison and ordered deported after being convicted of operating an organized drug trafficking gang in the UAE.

In a Khaleej Times report, documents from the Abu Dhabi First Instance Court, the defendants distributed narcotics at multiple locations across the country, sending photos and GPS coordinates of the drop-off sites to an accomplice abroad. The accomplice then used social media to direct drug users to the locations in exchange for payment.

Investigations revealed that the gang was led by an Arab national who worked with an Asian suspect residing outside the UAE. Drugs were shipped through unidentified intermediaries and divided into smaller consignments hidden in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Police apprehended two suspects in the ringleader’s apartment, where packets of crystal meth and hashish were found. Both admitted to drug use. A fourth man was arrested in Abu Dhabi with over 1.5 kilograms of methamphetamine and cash, while the fifth was caught in Dubai with hashish, methamphetamine, cash, and drug-packing equipment.

Forensic tests confirmed the seized substances included methamphetamine, tetrahydrocannabinol, and cannabis, all banned under Federal Law No. 30 of 2021 on narcotics and psychotropic substances.

The court sentenced the ringleader to life in prison plus three months for separate drug consumption charges, followed by deportation. The two men arrested in his apartment were given two years each for drug use, along with deportation. The fourth and fifth defendants, both Asian nationals, also received life sentences and will be deported after serving their terms.

The court also ordered the confiscation of the seized drugs, two vehicles, mobile phones, an electronic scale, and packing equipment used in the trafficking operation.