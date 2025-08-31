UAE announces fuel prices for September

The UAE on Aug. 31 released the retail fuel prices that will take effect starting Sept. 1.

The new rates are as follows:

Super 98 petrol: Dh2.70 per liter (up from Dh2.69 in August)

Special 95 petrol: Dh2.58 per liter (up from Dh2.57)

E-Plus 91 petrol: Dh2.51 per liter (up from Dh2.50)

Diesel: Dh2.66 per liter (down from Dh2.78)

In August, prices dipped slightly after a marginal increase in July. Officials noted that stable fuel prices play a critical role in controlling transportation costs and overall inflation.

The UAE remains among the 25 countries with the lowest petrol prices worldwide, averaging Dh2.58 per liter.