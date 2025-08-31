Latest NewsNews

UAE announces fuel prices for September

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report24 mins ago

The UAE on Aug. 31 released the retail fuel prices that will take effect starting Sept. 1.

The new rates are as follows:

  • Super 98 petrol: Dh2.70 per liter (up from Dh2.69 in August)

  • Special 95 petrol: Dh2.58 per liter (up from Dh2.57)

  • E-Plus 91 petrol: Dh2.51 per liter (up from Dh2.50)

  • Diesel: Dh2.66 per liter (down from Dh2.78)

In August, prices dipped slightly after a marginal increase in July. Officials noted that stable fuel prices play a critical role in controlling transportation costs and overall inflation.

The UAE remains among the 25 countries with the lowest petrol prices worldwide, averaging Dh2.58 per liter.

