Pakistan approves transfer of Islamabad airport management to UAE

Pakistan’s government has approved the transfer of management of Islamabad International Airport to the United Arab Emirates in a bid to attract foreign investment and improve operational efficiency.

The decision was made during a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions (CCoIGCT) chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar. Senior ministers, federal secretaries, and officials from key ministries also attended.

The committee agreed to finalize arrangements with the UAE under a government-to-government (G2G) framework agreement for the transfer of airport operations. A negotiation committee led by the prime minister’s advisor on privatization will oversee talks, joined by representatives from the ministries of defense, finance, law and justice, and privatization.

Islamabad International Airport, opened in 2018, has faced persistent operational and financial challenges. Officials said the UAE’s management—given its experience running some of the world’s busiest airports—would improve efficiency and enhance passenger services.

The move is part of Pakistan’s broader efforts to attract investment from Gulf partners while addressing fiscal constraints and infrastructure bottlenecks.