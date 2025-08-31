Marcos names Vince Dizon as new DPWH chief, accepts Bonoan resignation

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has appointed Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon as the new head of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) following the resignation of Secretary Manuel Bonoan effective Sept. 1, 2025.

In his resignation letter, Bonoan expressed support for the President’s call for accountability and reform in the department.

Malacañang said Dizon will lead an organizational sweep of the DPWH to ensure transparency and proper use of public funds for infrastructure projects that “truly protect and benefit the Filipino people.”

To guarantee continuity at the Department of Transportation (DOTr), the President designated Atty. Giovanni Z. Lopez as acting secretary. Lopez, who has been undersecretary for administration, finance, and procurement since February, previously served as chief of staff at the agency and held senior posts in railway, aviation, and maritime projects.

Malacañang added that an independent commission has also been created to investigate alleged anomalies in flood control projects. The body is tasked with conducting a full review, identifying irregularities, and recommending accountability measures.

“These decisions reflect the administration’s firm resolve to clean up corruption, strengthen institutions, and deliver honest and effective public service under Bagong Pilipinas,” the Palace said.